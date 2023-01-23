Carole explained how the roller skating venture was an idea inspired by her family and the Covid-19 pandemic: “Recent lockdown times have seen us pushed together and we realised how well we gel as a family. My husband and I have always thought one day it would be good to run a business together and we liked the idea of starting a business locally. During a recent holiday to Cornwall, we visited a soft play which had a roller skating area, (our children’s favourite hobby) and we all had a go. Turns out hubby still remembered how to skate from his teens, so we joked and said let’s do something like this, but the idea stuck.”