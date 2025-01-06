Alan added: " Not only do we support local causes but during the last year have made substantial donations to the Salcombe and Kingsbridge Lifeboats and the International Rotary campaign "End Polio Now" which sadly seems to be on the rise in a number of countries. In fact our next major event is in aid of this appeal at our annual Quiz Night on Thursday, February 13 at Thurlestone Village Hall. However, we are only a small club and like many organisations need extra help at our events. If anyone feels they can help or would like to find out more about membership of Rotary they can contact any member or leave their name at Thurlestone Hotel where we meet."