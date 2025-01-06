The Christmas period saw the Rotary Club of Kingsbridge very busy not only raising funds but also distributing financial help to organisations and those families who are finding life very tough at the moment.
Rotary President Alan Thorpe said: "We had a tremendously successful collection at the Tesco supermarket in aid of St Luke's Hospice. Our thanks go to the Tesco staff and management and of course to the customers who were extremely generous.
I think that many people had connections and memories of loved ones who had experienced time at the hospice and we raised over £500 during the day."
The club also supported the children's Christmas Enhancement scheme with donations to family support for primary schools in West Alvington, Thurlestone and Charleton.
The Kingsbridge Food Bank and South Hams Citizen's Advice unit are also benefitting from the club.
Kingsbridge Primary School were encouraged to enter a regional Rotary competition to come up with a project to raise funds for their own choice of charity with a £50 seed donation to start them off.
Alan added: " Not only do we support local causes but during the last year have made substantial donations to the Salcombe and Kingsbridge Lifeboats and the International Rotary campaign "End Polio Now" which sadly seems to be on the rise in a number of countries. In fact our next major event is in aid of this appeal at our annual Quiz Night on Thursday, February 13 at Thurlestone Village Hall. However, we are only a small club and like many organisations need extra help at our events. If anyone feels they can help or would like to find out more about membership of Rotary they can contact any member or leave their name at Thurlestone Hotel where we meet."