Rotary Clubs across the South Hams are inviting people to the UK film premier of “The Secret Marathon” in Plymouth on Friday March 7 and to a Youth Development Day on Saturday March 8, International Women’s Day.
The film tells the story of Devon-born Rotarian Martin Parnell, who secretly entered Afghanistan to help young women run a marathon.
The original film was pulled due to death threats to the featured runners.
Martin is a professional speaker, legendary ultra-distance runner, and philanthropist who has raised over $1 million to help young people benefit through sport. Martin will host the premier at Rotary's Conference themed "Helping Young People Achieve Their Potential." The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Martin and James Bingham, founder of the Marathon of Afghanistan.
Martin’s film has inspired “The Secret 3K”, a sponsored walk/run, which encourages groups around the world to participate in a 3km walk/run in support of those who are not free to participate in sport.
Rotary’s Secret 3K is being held on Saturday March 8, from the Crown Plaza Hotel the route encompasses Plymouth Hoe and waterfront.
With Martin leading it, Rotary hopes theirs will be the world’s largest.
Also on Saturday March 8, Rotary is holding their Youth Development Day outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
A day of free activities for young people, their supporters, families, and leaders. Included is the ShelterBox Challenge, for big cash prizes youth teams are being invited to deliver lifesaving aid to a simulated disaster.
They will have to negotiate a number of escape room-type challenges.
The Army is providing a climbing wall, laser shooting, and other assets.
Cornish Lithium is sponsoring Rotary’s Youth Engagement Village to encourage networking between youth support organizations, youth groups, and employers.
Rotary District Governor Tony Williams from the Rotary Club of Redruth says, “Regardless of a young person’s ability, they have potential. Our conference spotlights what has been achieved; is being achieved; those who have benefited and those remarkable people who have helped transform lives here and abroad. We are extremely fortunate to be showing the premier of ‘The Secret Marathon’ and having the hero behind it at the screening.
We look forward to welcoming the public to our events”.
To register or to ask questions about The Secret Marathon film or The Secret 3K walk/run visit: www/rotarysw.info/public-overview, or email [email protected]