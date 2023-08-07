Pat’s journey with Rowcroft Hospice began in the early-mid 1980s when she volunteered on the telephone at the hospice’s reception. Her passion for making a positive impact led her to become a Friend of Rowcroft in 1986. As part of this dedicated group of volunteers, Pat actively organised events, fundraisers, and tirelessly worked to raise awareness of the hospice within the South Devon community. Pat took on the role of Chair of the Friends of Rowcroft in early 2008 and under her leadership this groups have raised £948k for the hospice.