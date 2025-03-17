Starting from Torquay Rugby Club, people of all ages and backgrounds came together in a powerful display of community spirit, many walking in memory of loved ones cared for by Rowcroft. Buzzing with energy, walkers embraced the challenge, sharing stories, and rallying behind Rowcroft’s dedicated care teams. The sense of camaraderie and purpose was prevalent, as friends, families, and colleagues united to raise essential funds for local hospice care.