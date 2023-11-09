The Royal Marines Commando Logistic Regiment are heading back to the Falklands commemorating 41 years since the war finished and the lives lost in the conflict.
Mr Ivar Hellberg of Wembury commanded the regiment stationed at Ajax Bay and were the logistics hub for the duration of the operation in the Falklands, coordinating ships moving around the islands.
The regiment lost six men and 27 were wounded or had life-changing injuries in a bombing raid by the Argentine air force at the bay.
The memorial was built with Royal Marines funds, the regiment want to go and commemorate the plaque and remember the lives lost and the sacrifices they made defending the Falklands. There will be a memorial service on remembrance weekend to commemorate the lives.
Mr Hellberg said: “We have people who paid the ultimate price to defend their country, and it’s a mark of respect to them and their families that we go and commemorate this plaque”
The memorial has been built as a place to remember what happened during the war and the effect it had on the people of the Falklands.