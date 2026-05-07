The Royal Fleet Auxillary tanker RFA Tideforce based at HMNB Devonport assisted Royal Navy warships and helicopters which continuously monitored a Russian frigate and its accompanying vessels in UK waters during a month-long operation.
Patrol ships HMS Tyne, HMS Mersey and HMS Severn and Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron tracked the Russian Navy’s Admiral Grigorovich throughout April.
There was not one day last month when the Russian warship, her supporting vessels or the ships she was tasked with escorting was not closely watched by Royal Navy air or sea power.
The Grigorovich moved between the North Sea and Western Approaches, escorting Russian-flagged vessels heading to and from the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Baltic.
She accompanied one submarine and around six merchant and support vessels during the month.
The frigate also paused to take on fuel and supplies near key national infrastructure, including the Galloper wind farm off the Suffolk coast.
Around 250 sailors at sea, supporting aircrew and specialists at the Royal Navy’s operational headquarters at Northwood, Middlesex maintained constant watch throughout the month.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns MP, said: “As Russian warships continue to operate near our shores, our Armed Forces are there every day: watching, tracking and ready.
“This round-the-clock operation sends a clear message: UK waters are protected, our sailors and aircrew are alert, and we will always defend our nation and its vital infrastructure.”
Tyne’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Sam Fields said: “I’m extremely proud of the ship’s company. Their professionalism underpins our continuous presence in the North Atlantic, supporting our allies and delivering operational effect.”
Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle, Commanding Officer of HMS Mersey, added: “My team continue to rise to the challenges presented to them. Monitoring the movements of RFN Admiral Grigorovich, ensuring the integrity of our waters remains at the forefront of our priorities. As ever, this is a team effort, and the opportunity to operate with our sister ship HMS Tyne is a fine example of the close relationship we have developed between our units.”
Wildcat helicopters were airborne daily throughout April, including multiple times over the Easter weekend, collecting valuable intelligence and demonstrating the Royal Navy’s persistent presence and resolve.
Commander Douglas Keenan, 815’s Commanding Officer, said: “Valuable intelligence collection has taken place alongside monitoring of Russian activity and is a demonstration of Royal Navy presence and resolve. 815 remains on task to carry out this important mission 365 days a year.”
Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse said throughout last month, the Royal Navy “demonstrated professionalism, resilience and operational readiness”.
He continued: “Royal Navy units deployed swiftly to ensure the continuous and seamless monitoring of Russian warships, with multiple assets operating in close coordination to maintain an unbroken posture.”
Lieutenant Commander Dom Jacobs, Executive Officer of HMS Severn, said: “I am incredibly proud of the professionalism and determination of the ship’s company in what has been a busy period of operational output.
“HMS Severn has demonstrated her ability to provide a key maritime presence in safeguarding British Waters.”
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