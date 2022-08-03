RSPCA launches Cancel out Cruelty campaign
The RSPCA has revealed a significant increase in dogs being victims of cruelty since the start of the pandemic with 10 reports an hour - and this is expected to increase in Devon with a spike in reports during the summer.
New figures released today as part of the animal welfare charity’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign show that despite being man’s best friend there were 44,427 reports of dog cruelty made to the RSPCA involving 92,244 dogs last year.
That is 253 a day or more than 10 an hour - and includes 10,228 dogs reported as beaten. This shows a significant 16% increase since 2020 - when cruelty reports involving 79,513 dogs were made to the charity.
In Devon there were 923 reports of dog cruelty during this period to the RSPCA. Of these 200 were classed as intentional harm.
With more people becoming dog owners during lockdown the charity is concerned the number of cruelty incidents involving canines will increase - particularly in the summer when it traditionally sees a surge in calls to its cruelty line.
To help prevent suffering the RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raise awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.
