Kingsbridge and District Churches Gathering are organising a Bible Weekend between October 13 and 15.
The guest speaker is Jonathan Lamb who will be reading between the lines of the Old Testament story of Ruth.
Jonathan is a writer and teacher and the minister-at-large for Keswick Ministries. He served as a pastor working amoingst students in the UK and around the world with the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students.
Today he is often involved in teaching and training events on behalf of these agencies and is also the author of several books including Essentally One striving for the unity God loves and introductory books on Nehemiah, Habakkuk, 2 Coirinthians and James.
Jonathan and his wife Margaret live on Oxford and have three chilkdren and five energetic granchildren.
To find out more contact Kingsbridge Family Church at their website: kfclife.co.uk , e-mail [email protected] or call 01548 852770.