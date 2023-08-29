A Salcombe brewer has plenty of reason to raise a toast or two after celebrating a double win at the 2023 World Beer Awards.
The Salcombe Brewery Co., which produces a range of ales and keg products from its Estuary View brewery in the Devon countryside, won gold for its Island StreetPorter bitter in the porter category as well as being crowned overall ‘Country Winner’, meaning that it was judged to be the best porter in the country.
The firm’s managing director, Jordan Mace, said he was thrilled to receive the accolades, adding that the porter had already won a Gold Award from SIBA and a Champion Beer Award from Taste of the West.
“Its burgeoning trophy cabinet is testament to the brew team’s hard work, creativity and focus on quality. Not only have they created a beer that has beaten off competition from across the globe to achieve a gold award, but it has also been recognised as the best of its kind in the country,” he said.
According to the firm, Island Street Porter is a “carefully crafted, velvety, delicately bitter porter with just a hint of sweetness". Eight different malts combine to suggest "dark chocolate, coffee and black cherry, while the aroma pleasingly suggests Black Forest gateau”.
The World Beer Awards recognise the very best beers from across the globe.