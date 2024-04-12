Salcombe is planning an exciting programme of events on June 6 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Between June 3 and 5, 1944, a U.S. Navy Amphibious Force of 66 ships and six Royal Navy escorts sailed from Salcombe, tasked to land on Utah Beach, Normandy and help liberate enemy occupied Europe.
There will be a WWII and D-Day display between 1pm and 5.30pm in Cliff House.
A service for children, their parents and the community will be held between 2pm and 3pm at Holy Trinity Church.
Back at Cliff House there will be an illustrated talk called Salcombe and D-Day between 4pm and 5.30pm and at the same times children’s D-Day activities.
Holy Trinity Church holds bell ringing between 6.30pm and 7pm.
There’ll be a flotilla in the Estuary between 7pm and 8pm.
The Kingsbridge Silver Band will perform at Whitestrand between 8pm and 9pm.
From the War Memorial to Whitestrand there’ll be the Last Post, Wreath and Commemoration Parade between 8.30pm to 9pm.
There’ll be a Proclamation, Welcome, Reveille and International Tribute between 9pm and 9.15pm at Whitestrand.
Rounding the day off will be the Light Beacon from 9.15pm to 11pm.
A group including Town Councillors, SHDC Cllr Samantha Dennis, Roger Barrett Chair of the Maritime Museum, Holy Trinity Church, Salcombe Harbour, the RNLI, Salcombe Yacht Club, Salcombe Information Centre and Cliff House, in conjunction with local schools, are preparing for the day.