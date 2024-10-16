The Salcombe Gin Beach Rugby was a huge success this year.
All in aid of the RNLI, the event has become a must in peoples calendars each year.
The teams, sponsors and volunteer organisers raised over £6,100 for the RNLI.
This year was bigger and better than ever with a full beach of teams, fantastic raffle prizes and an evening BBQ and DJ provided by our friends at the Harbour Beach Club.
You can still support the RNLI in their 200th Year by sponsoring and dedicating a light at the amazing Field of Light:https://salcombefieldoflight.com