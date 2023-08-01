Salcombe has found itself at the sharp end of recent negative comments on social media, websites and from YouTube influencers.
Chair of Salcombe Information Centre, Jane Tyler: “Salcombe has experienced some targeted negative media this year from a regional news website. The stories are built only on one or two negative comments on TripAdvisor and other social media but sometimes these stories have been picked up in the national press.
What we do not see published is the vast majority of experiences of Salcombe – the many, many positive comments on social media and shared in the town, which we hear constantly, aren’t given any mention.
Our lovely visitors return time and time again.
She outlines the issues: “There is a recurring theme, holding Salcombe back.
‘‘Every part of our community needs better access to the town – shuttle bus, long stay parking out of town, more attention for the park & ride and short stay parking in town.
“Action that can be taken immediately by Salcombe Town Council is on the Park & Ride.
“It is now back, supported by Tally Ho and the Town Council but it urgently requires improved signage and information to help our visitors.
“The SIC are hoping the Park and Ride will be a more permanent feature and operating during all the main holidays.
“SHDC’s approach to parking in Salcombe is exploitative and needs to be more generous to supporting our workers with permits, protecting residents with their parking, and cleverer when it comes to holiday home guest long term parking.
“The Centre is working on more methods of communication, via website/social media and destination accommodation providers, to give as much information on access/parking/facilities to visitors prior to arrival.”
Salcombe Information Centre was revitalised in 2022 and exists now as a new Community Interest Organisation. The team is committed to working closely with the new Town Council with one voice in mind.
There is also representation at the local Chamber of Commerce to collaborate with surrounding areas of Modbury/Kingsbridge, as well as the local young people, other businesses, charities to improve employment opportunities, and pool resources where possible.
Jane concluded: ‘‘We monitor the visitors coming into the Centre, and take note of their comments as well as from local residents and community to enable us to be effective ambassadors for the town in the future.
Chairman of the area’s Chamber of Commerce, James Spencer said: “Salcombe’s ‘crop’ is at risk of shrinking – if it isn’t shrunk already, and access is the rotten apple.
Businesses want to open and businesses want to thrive in Salcombe, offering outstanding goods and services for visitors from near and far, but all manner of businesses are stopped. Why?
Many workers don’t apply for jobs because access by bus or parking isn’t available and a great many visitors don’t come to spend because access to parking and park&ride is in discouraging or unavailable. The rotten apple needs to be tackled, now. The sustainability of our community relies on action.”
What would you like Salcombe Town Council as well as SHDC and DCC to do to improve the situation?
“The solution will come when improving access to Salcombe urgently is a priority focus, at every level of government, from town council through to our MP. If the Salcombe offering shrinks, everyone’s budget reduces markedly – charities, councils, residents, and so on, so it is certainly in the interests of all.
The project requires a funded body to step forward and lead on what needs to be a joined-up approach.
“It’s not an easy problem because if it was, it would have been fixed by now, but the solution is within reach.
“The solution can and must also benefit the environment. Solutions will include a more frequent, direct bus, from an urban centre, to Kingsbridge, with a seasonal variation to accommodate people wanting to go to their businesses or work at businesses; also a shuttle bus from Kingsbridge to Salcombe.”