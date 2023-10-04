Salcombe Live Festival returns this weekend, running from Friday, October 6, to Sunday October 8. The highly-anticipated festival will be smaller than usual as it has been rebranded to Salcombe ‘Lite’ festival for this year only. This means the festival will be limited to a small number of special, ticket-only live music, comedy and other events, due to organisers having less time to devote to this years organisation of the weekend.