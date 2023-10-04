Salcombe Live Festival returns this weekend, running from Friday, October 6, to Sunday October 8. The highly-anticipated festival will be smaller than usual as it has been rebranded to Salcombe ‘Lite’ festival for this year only. This means the festival will be limited to a small number of special, ticket-only live music, comedy and other events, due to organisers having less time to devote to this years organisation of the weekend.
The festival was a huge success last year, and organisers hope the events for this years festival will be equally anticipated as the shows will be designed to raise funds to secure the long-term future of the festival. It will also allow time for the recruitment of additional volunteers between now and next October.
There are still lots of exciting events to get involved in this weekend, so grab your tickets as they are selling out fast.
There will be a fundraiser and music quiz at Cliff House on Friday. The evening will include ‘The Ultimate Rock & Pop Quiz’, a two-course dinner, and a raffle with prizes.
On Saturday, Dartmoor Folk Choir The Lost Sound are playing at The Salcombe Harbour Hotel at 5pm, followed by a ‘Live @ The Harbour’ Comedy Show at 9pm. This will be hosted by Burt Williamson, a stand-up comedian, improviser and comedy producer based in Bristol.
There is also a Salsa Party Evening on Saturday at Cliff house, with coaching available earlier in the evening.
Sunday sees Seth Lakeman and support playing at The Holy Trinity Church.
To book your tickets visit: www.salcombe-live.co.uk