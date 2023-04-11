Salcombe is planning a three-day celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.
Coronation Day itself is on Saturday May 6 and many of Salcombe’s pubs and restaurants will be showing the TV coverage of the Coronation Service so all can share this momentous day together.
Jane Tyler from Salcombe Information Centre said: “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration with everyone getting together. Of course it will be many people’s first ever Coronation.
“The idea is that people watch the ceremony on TV then there’ll be a real knees up with everything decorated in red, white and blue and there’ll even be free rides.”
After the service a Community Cream Tea will be served in White Strand car park from 3pm.
At 4pm the Great British Fancy Dress competition will take place to be judged and prizes awarded by The Winking Prawn.
From 5pm a flotilla of decorated boats will parade in the estuary, with viewing from Normandy Landing and Cliff Gardens. The best dressed boat will be judged by the Harbour Master, Cameron Sims-Stirling and the prizes awarded by the Boat Store.
Sunday May 7 will start with a Civic Service held at the Holy Trinity Church Salcombe. Following the church service, the Big Lunch will start from 1pm at the Salcombe Primary School.
People are invited to come along with their own food and refreshments (tables and chairs will be supplied for those who have reserved prior).
A Best Dressed Table Fit for a King competition will be judged, the prizes awarded by The Harbour Hotel Salcombe. During the afternoon there will be live music from Ben Carr, The Salcombe Larks will also be performing.
There will be traditional sports day games for all ages, bouncy castle and hoppers. A community Coronation Punch will be the Toast to the new King.
On Monday May 8 it’s the Big Help Out, a campaign to showcase how volunteering benefits both communities and the people who take part.
Salcombe will be showcasing their volunteer associations in White Strand Car Park. The RNLI, Young Youth Centre, Salcombe Information Centre, Salcombe WI, Salcombe Town Regatta, Salcombe Minibus, Salcombe Maritime Museum will be just a few of the associations exhibiting their work to encourage new volunteers to get involved.
Salcombe will joining forces with Salt Stone Caring to create a legacy for the Coronation. There will also be a competition for the Best Dressed Shop Window Display where the Chairman of the Kingsbridge, Modbury and Salcombe Chamber of Commerce Chairman James Spencer will judge and present and prize and Luscombe May will judge and present a prize to the Best Dressed House.
To reserve your space for the Big Lunch call the Salcombe Information Centre on 01548 843297, go to the Salcombe Town Council website or follow the Salcombe Coronation Celebrations Facebook page.