The Salcombe RNLI Operational Crew recently hosted members of the Fundraising Crew aboard the All-Weather Lifeboat.
This event was not only an opportunity for the Fundraisers to experience maritime operations first hand but also to gain a comprehensive understanding of the boat's capabilities, equipment, and onboard technology.
In 2024, the Fundraising team surpassed expectations during the RNLI200 year celebrations, achieving record-breaking fundraising events and playing a crucial role in delivering the Salcombe Field of Light.
The Fundraising team is a vital component of RNLI Salcombe, and their continuous efforts are indispensable for maintaining a station that is operational 24 hours a day for emergency response.
Philip Ward, Chair of Fundraising, expressed his gratitude: "On behalf of the Fundraising Crew, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to our Coxswain and Crew for dedicating their time to organize, conduct the sea excursion, and carry out the essential clean-down of the boat afterwards, ensuring it is ready for the next call.
“We are immensely proud to be part of the RNLI."
