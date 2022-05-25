Salcombe RNLI tows fishing boat to safety
A fishing boat got into touble off Salcombe when its engine failed and was succesfully towed back into the harbour by the RNLI
The Salcombe all-weather lifeboat, The Baltic Exchange III launched to assist a 10 metre fishing vessel struggling with engine failure 1.5 nautical miles South West of Bolt Head.
She was taken under tow by the lifeboat and brought into the safety of Salcombe Harbour.
