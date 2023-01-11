Sales of Prince Harry’s controversial autobiography ‘Spare’ have been mixed in the South Hams, despite becoming the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.
WH Smith in Kingsbridge which is offering a 50 per cent discount sold 25 copies on the first day January 10) but told us there had been more of a rush for the Harry Potter books.
In the book, the Duke of Sussex lashes out at the media, especially the tabloid press, his brother Prince William and Camilla the Queen Consort among others.
He describes his time in the British Army, claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters when serving in Afghanistan and speaks of his drug taking, including cocaine.
Matt Steele the owner of Ivybridge Books said: “We have ordered fewer than ten copies as it’s hard to compete with the larger retailers and their discounts.”
Another book shop who didn’t want to be identified has stocked a small number of copies but told us there was more demand for ‘Shades of Grey’.
Dartmouth Community Bookshop had ordered three copies and Arcturus Books in Totnes was not stocking it but will be taking orders.
Nationwide a record 400,000 copies were sold on it’s first day.
The book was ghostwritten by J R Moehringer and Published by Penguin Random House.