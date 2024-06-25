Sally Tyler is spending 60 Nights Under Canvas and walking the whole of the South West Coast Path to raise funds for Hope Cove Live Boat.
Last weekend Sally made it to Hope Cove so some of the crew took the opportunity to meet up with her, say thank you, and offer some moral support.
Sally, and Basil the dog have been hiking since the start of May.
She’s battled torrential rain, howling winds, step climbs and descents.
The path is 630 miles in total so walking it in one go is an epic undertaking. Sally has had to deal with all sorts of challenges en route, including torrential rain, tough terrain and dehydration.
Your donations make a huge difference to Sally and when it gets tough, they’re the thing that keeps her going.
Visit: justgiving.com and search for 60nightsundercanvas