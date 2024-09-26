Two food products are being recalled after traces of Salmonella were found in a popular brand of pesto, with a second possible case detected in a widely sold pate, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.
Supermarket chain Waitrose has recalled its ‘No1 Pesto alla Genovese’ sauce that comes in 145g jars and a ‘use by 26 September 2024’ date.
Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can include diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and fever.
The FSA advised consumers who bought the product not to eat it and return it instead to their local Waitrose branch for a full refund. For further information, they should contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884.
In a second incident, the Co-op has recalled its ‘Co-op Smooth Brussels Pate’ because of possible contamination with both salmonella and the listeria bacteria.
The affected batches come in 175g jars and have three different use-by dates - 19 November 2024, 21 November 2024, and 28 November 2024.
Listeria symptoms can be similar to flu and include a high temperature, muscle pain, chills, vomiting and diarrhoea.
The FSA warned that some people “are more vulnerable to listeria infections”, including those over 65 years of age, as well as pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.
Anyone who bought the pate should return it to their local store for a refund or replacement. Customers who bought the product online should call 03300417737 for a refund.
They can also contact the Co-op Customer Careline on 0800 0686 727 for advice.
The recalls come days after the FSA issued ‘do not eat’ warnings for more than 50 food products sold at Aldi, Spar and Domino’s following reports of potential peanut contamination.
The affected items include an Aldi garlic and herb dip, as well as Domino’s dip pots and various products from Booker and Spar, including sandwiches and pasta salads.
The FSA said the recalled items were made with mustard powder that could contain peanuts.