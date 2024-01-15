Ivybridge Salvation Army are providing new-born furniture for parents who are struggling.
The Salvation Army has started ‘Bee’s Baby Bank’, which provides cots, mattresses and other equipment needed by new parents.
The bank is aimed at parents who are struggling to afford all the bits and pieces needed to care for their baby. The service works with social services who can refer individuals if they are in need.
Ministers of the church, Ian and Ruth Hammond said: “If you have a young child, come and see us if you are struggling, we are open to all.”
The baby bank is reliant on donations from no longer needed items. If you have any unused cots or buggy’s you can drop them off at the Salvation Army.