Liver cirrhosis, a silent but deadly condition, has now become a leading cause of death among 35-49 year-olds in the UK. It often goes undiagnosed for years, leading to potentially fatal complications such as liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) and gastrointestinal bleeding. The primary risk factors include alcohol use, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and viral hepatitis, with individuals facing deprivation being four times more likely to experience premature death from liver disease.