This week’s fair week, running from Saturday 15th July to Saturday 22nd, will see a variety of events taking place with lots of summer fun.
This year there will be a slightly different look to events on the Town Square due to a lack of access to the bandstand because of ongoing repairs, but the classic live music, displays, parades, competitions, and general celebrations will still be running for the whole week.
The first weekend will see the crowning of the Fair Week royalty, live music and family fun on the Town Square with magic shows, the keenly contested boules competition and more music from bands like Equally Guilty and Dodgey Practice.
During the week there will be bingo, the popular dog show, darts and euchre. The glove hanging and the reading of the Fair charter take place mid-week, followed by the floral dance down Fore Street.
For those that want to get active, the 10k Road Race takes place on Thursday, and five-a-side football will be running on Saturday, at 10:00 for juniors and 13:00 for adults.
The lantern parade, another favourite, takes place on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for fair week said: “The theme for the Lantern Parade is ‘Wild Isles’ so there should be plenty of ‘wild’ creations on show after dark on the Wednesday.
The popular raft race takes place on the estuary, as well as Pyrovision’s firework display, and on dry land the Teddy Bears’ picnic will take place for the youngest visitors.
Towards the end of the week the fun will continue, with more bands to listen to, the parade of costumes and the three-legged race, which drew huge amounts of contestants last year.
One of the loudest events of the week also happens this weekend, with the second round of the South West Town Criers Championships, and Saturday’s carnival parade will wind up the week with its procession around the town, followed by another evening of music on the Town Square.
To find out exactly what’s happening when, and to scour the town’s shop windows to find those elusive Odd Objects, you will need a programme which can be found at Tesco, Morrisons, McColls (Quay and Fore Street) and the local Co-Op, Ilbert Road. For anything else you need, details are on our website at www.kingsbridgefairweek.co.uk or contact [email protected]
Organisers sais: “Everyone is welcome to enjoy the events or enter the competitions. Please come out and join in the fun, whether you are an intrepid raft sailor, a quiz fanatic, a lantern creator, a 10K runner or want to show off your costume in the carnival parade - or whether you just want to take in the atmosphere and the entertainment. We look forward to seeing you all out and about!”