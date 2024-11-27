Pupils from Charleton C of E Academy Primary embarked on an inspiring eco-adventure recently, as the entire school participated in a beach clean and environmental learning session at Charleton Creek.
On Tuesday, October 22, students set off from the school at 9am, walking 35 minutes through farmland and marsh to reach the picturesque creek beach. Upon arrival, they were greeted by Gary Joliffe, founder of the organisation ‘Till the Coast is Clear’, who approached the group by boat.
Gary explained the charity’s mission to collect and recycle plastics from hard-to-reach areas along the coastlines, using boats, kayaks, and a team of dedicated volunteers. By removing plastic waste from estuaries, beaches, and coves, the organisation helps protect marine wildlife such as porpoises, seals, and fish.
The pupils joined in, helping to sort plastics collected that day and participating in a litter pick at Charleton Creek. In addition, they visited a bird hide and were thrilled to spot a rare white stork during their time there.
The students also learned about an exciting project ‘Till the Coast is Clear’ is undertaking—renovating a diesel boat into an electric one.
Once completed, the vessel will allow schoolchildren and families to view local marine wildlife through a glass-bottomed floor, further promoting marine education and conservation.
A spokesperson for the school’s Eco Club said:
“We felt happy being able to collect some of the litter from the beach, knowing it wouldn’t go into the water. Every bit of litter collected makes the world a better place.”