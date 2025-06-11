Dart RNLI volunteers were delighted to welcome Leanna Lakes, the charity's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Regions, during a recent visit.
Leanna was taken on a tour of the station, and then teamed up with some of the crew for a training exercise on the Dart aboard the B Class Atlantic.
The master mariner, with more than 25 years’ experience in the industry at both a national and international level, joined the RNLI this spring.
She said: “During my first three months I have visited a small number of stations and lifeguarded beaches in each region to learn the organisation and begin to understand where I can add the most value.
“As part of this induction, I spent time with the volunteers at Dart and received such a warm welcome.
“The opportunity to go afloat with the crew was one I didn’t want to miss.
“The entire team were so generous with their time, knowledge and expertise making it such an insightful visit.
“I was lucky enough to be shown around the new station which is still under construction and to enjoy the Dartmouth RNLI Visitor Centre and Shop.
“I would like to thank all those I met for the part they play in delivering our lifesaving service and I look forward to returning soon to see the new station and the D Class launch from Ferry View.”
Dart Lifeboat Station re-opened in 2007 after being closed for 111 years.
It currently operates a busy B class and D class inshore lifeboat.
Dart RNLI is one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Devon, on call to emergencies in the Dart Estuary all the way up to Totnes and out to sea.
Their current station is a temporary building at the end of its lease and, to continue saving lives, they need your help to fund the £1.2M cost of their new lifesaving home.
