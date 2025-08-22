The Spitfire collaboration is particularly poignant. The National Spitfire Project is raising funds for a national monument in Southampton honouring the aircraft and the many people who designed, flew and maintained it across more than 30 Allied nations. “We were approached to make 100 speed-form Spitfires,” Gibson explains. “Reginald Mitchell, the designer of the Spitfire, struggled to make rigid wooden models to run in wind tunnels. If he were alive today, I’m sure he would have used carbon fibre — very rigid, very light, and perfect for the aerodynamic package. That’s the ethos we tried to copy.”