Saturday April 1 sees Wembury Marine Centre open its doors for the 2023 season.
The ever-popular visitor centre is situated just a stone’s throw from the picturesque Wembury Beach, near Plymouth.
Entry to Wembury Marine Centre is free. Last year 18,000 people took the opportunity to visit and to discover the secrets of Devon’s fascinating marine life.
Over the coming spring and summer Wembury Marine Centre’s dedicated team of staff and volunteers will also be staging more than 100 public events. These begin on Sunday April 2 with an ‘Easter Egg-case Hunt’ where visitors can search the nearby shoreline for the egg cases of marine sharks and rays.
This event is followed by:
Rockpool Safaris on Wednesday 5, Thursday 6 and Easter Sunday April 9: a chance to explore some of Devon’s best rockpools and their fascinating marine wildlife. These events are guided by members of Wembury Marine Centre’s expert team.
Extreme Rockpool Safaris on Good Friday 7 and Saturday April 8: a rare opportunity given by very low tides to take part in a guided exploration of rockpool reefs which are usually covered by the sea.
Times for these events, charges and details on how to book can be found on the What’s On pages of the Wembury Marine Centre website www.wemburymarinecentre.org
During April Wembury Marine Centre will be open 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday each week (closed Monday and Tuesday). From May it opens Tuesday to Sunday each week (closed Monday).
Over the coming weeks and months Wembury Marine Centre is offering a wide range of other events including Snorkel Safaris, Toddler Rockpool Safaris, Seashore Crafts, Strandline Walks and Beach Cleans.
Coral Smith is Devon Wildlife Trust’s Wembury Marine Centre Manager. Coral said:
“Devon’s marine wildlife is spectacular but too easily overlooked. Our job at Wembury Marine Centre is to open people’s eyes to the fascinating life that exists around our shores, and also to highlight its vulnerability.
Our team are firm believers that once people know and appreciate what marine wildlife we have locally the more likely they are to want to look after it. Every rockpool ramble and seashore safari we run helps us achieve this.”
People can learn more about Wembury Marine Centre, plan a visit and book places on an event by going to www.wemburymarinecentre.org