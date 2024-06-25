The area’s most inspiring young people have been celebrated at an awards ceremony – including siblings from Sherford which is partially in the South Hams.
The YMCA Plymouth Youth Awards recognise young people who are making a positive impact in their communities.
Sherford’s Toby Edgeler won the Young Fundraiser of the Year award, while his sister Isabelle was a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year.
When the Syrian earthquake struck, Isabelle was moved to take action and fundraise for the Red Cross appeal.
Giving up her school holidays, Isabelle – who was only seven at the time she began – handcrafted hundreds of bracelets. She set up a stall outside her home in Sherford to raise money, braving all weathers.
The community stepped up and through the local Facebook page, Isabelle attracted buyers for her bracelets and raised £232 for the appeal.
In the wake of losing his dad, Toby was supported by local charity, Jeremiah’s Journey, which specialises in helping children and families with bereavement. Toby – who is now 10 years old – described his experience with the charity in a powerful video.
He appeared the film to help raise awareness of the charity. He has gone on to become an official ambassador for the charity, raising vital awareness and much-needed funds for Jeremiah’s Journey.
The Sherford Consortium are matching the funds that Isabelle has raised, donating £232 to the same charity appeal – bolstering the amount she impressively raised all on her own.
They also win vouchers and will be the first to play on the new Sherford pitches.