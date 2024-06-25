The area’s most inspiring young people have been celebrated at an awards ceremony – including siblings from Sherford which is partially in the South Hams.

The YMCA Plymouth Youth Awards recognise young people who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Sherford’s Toby Edgeler won the Young Fundraiser of the Year award, while his sister Isabelle was a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year.

When the Syrian earthquake struck, Isabelle was moved to take action and fundraise for the Red Cross appeal.

Giving up her school holidays, Isabelle – who was only seven at the time she began – handcrafted hundreds of bracelets. She set up a stall outside her home in Sherford to raise money, braving all weathers.

The community stepped up and through the local Facebook page, Isabelle attracted buyers for her bracelets and raised £232 for the appeal.

Toby Edgeler
Toby Edgeler (Sherford Consortium)

In the wake of losing his dad, Toby was supported by local charity, Jeremiah’s Journey, which specialises in helping children and families with bereavement. Toby – who is now 10 years old – described his experience with the charity in a powerful video.

He appeared the film to help raise awareness of the charity. He has gone on to become an official ambassador for the charity, raising vital awareness and much-needed funds for Jeremiah’s Journey.

The Sherford Consortium are matching the funds that Isabelle has raised, donating £232 to the same charity appeal – bolstering the amount she impressively raised all on her own.

They also win vouchers and will be the first to play on the new Sherford pitches.