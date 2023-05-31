On the same afternoon in Exmouth, an RNLI lifeguard on the water’s edge witnessed a young girl fall into deep water off the outflow pipe at the beach. Just as he entered the water, the casualty’s friend jumped into the water in an attempt to save her, and subsequently, both found themselves in difficulty. The lifeguard was able to successfully reach the pair and take them back to the beach safety. Both were given an initial assessment and monitored before safety advice was given to their parents.