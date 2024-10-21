Kingsbridge Skatepark have revealed plans to install floodlighting
Since opening in March of this year the facility has been a huge success but they now want to make it even better.
Writing on their Facebook page they said: “As the dark nights roll in, less time is available to skate.
We want to rectify that by raising funds for permanent lighting.
Soon we will start a Crowdfunder where you will be able to purchase Skatepark tees and hoods as well as the engraved bricks you see installed already.’
They are looking for feedback from local people.
The lights would be switched off at 9.30pm before the sports centre lights go off and will likely be motion sensitive.
A lighting survey will be conducted to minimise light pollution and blend in with the current street lights positioned near the steps and the waters edge.
Comments on the post included one from Crispin saying: ‘Personally feel on and off lights cause more of a visual impact and annoyance then permanently on. Appreciate it's to reduce excess light pollution and energy usage though during those hours selected. Just my thoughts.”
At the time of writing all the comments on the page were supportive of the idea.
Carly posted: ‘Lights are brilliant idea for all to be able to use the Skatepark when the darker winter nights come!
Meanwhile Kingsbridge Out of School Club posted: ‘Permanent lighting is a fab idea. It will maximise the time the park can be used during the winter months.’