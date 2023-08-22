It’s “Show Time”! Stoke Fleming’s annual Horticultural and Sports Society Show takes place this Bank Holiday Monday, from 12.30pm at the Playing Field and Village Hall.
With plenty of entertainment, exhibits and stalls, plus a barbecue and licensed bar, there’s lots to keep the whole family amused.
Full details of how to enter are included within the schedule, which is available from the Village Shop or Gardentime if you haven’t already got one.
If you have any good quality paperbacks to donate, bring them to the hall on Sunday morning after 10am.
Anyone wishing to donate cakes or plants, is asked to bring them along on the morning of the show, preferably after 10am.
‘Lifters and Shifters’ are still desperately needed after the show to help take down the marquee and put chairs and tables away.
If you can lend a hand, please either make yourself known at the end of the show, or call Gary on 07885 348435.
Admission is £3 per adult and £1 per child aged 5-16 years. (Entry is free for children under the age of 5).
Cash is preferred, but the organisers are also trialling card payments for entries and refreshments – Parking is free, but please park considerately as directed by the stewards, or walk if you possibly can.