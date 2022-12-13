Kingsbridge Community Primary School has had to close this morning (December 13) following a significant outbreak of Strep A.
A spokesperson for the school told us: “There have been over a hundred cases. We don’t know how long the school will be closed for but we’re taking advice. We can’t say anymore at this stage.”
Common symptoms of strep A include flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body, sore throat (strep throat or tonsillitis), a rash that feels rough, like sandpaper (scarlet fever), scabs and sores (impetigo, pain and swelling (cellulitis), severe muscl;e aches, nausea and vomiting.
Most strep A infections are not serious and can be treated with antibiotics but rarely, the infection can cause serious problems. This is called invasive group A strep (iGAS).