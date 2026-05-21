Dart Harbour was delighted to welcome Silversea Expedition’s ‘Silver Wind’ to Dartmouth recently, when she became the first ship to use the new tender landing.
The floating pontoon is designed especially to fit expedition cruise ship’s Zodiac-type tenders and supplements the main tender pontoon which fits larger ship and shore tenders.
Both pontoons are located in the heart of the historic town of Dartmouth, with a tender journey time of under a minute from a cruise ship moored on the mainstream buoy moorings in the river.
The new pontoon is ISPS certified and is fully accessible, with a hoist available to safely lift those with disabilities out of the Zodiacs.
The area also offers practical storage space for passengers’ lifejackets and is where the Cruise Ambassadors welcome visitors and provide all the information needed for their stay.
Passengers from ‘Silver Wind’ disembarked onto the pontoon to head off on various excursions from the South Devon harbour, with some visiting the nearby Greenway House and Dartmouth Castle, while others enjoyed a coastal hike and an explore of the town and its many unique retail offerings.
Paul Britton, Harbour Master at Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority, said: “With expedition ships becoming increasingly regular visitors to Dartmouth, we are very pleased to be able to open this new facility to allow their passengers an even easier gateway to visit our town, and explore the outstanding natural beauty of the surrounding area.”
Dartmouth is a popular port of call for cruise ships and superyachts many of whom return year after year.
The ancient riverside town, with its historic connections to the Crusades and the Mayflower, is the perfect spot for passengers and crew.
Ships pass between the defending castles to enter the narrow but deep estuary, and moor in the heart of the town, with the impressive Britannia Royal Naval College on the hill above..
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