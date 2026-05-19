South Devon’s MP has been giving her reaction to the government’s plans to reform mental health care.
It has been launched during Mental Health Awareness Week and frontline workers, clinicians and mental health experts are being invited to share their views on how to transform mental health care for children and adults in England.
The strategy will drive a fundamental shift towards prevention - treating people earlier and faster, and supporting those with mental health conditions to live a full life and stay active in education, work, family life and their communities.
Around one in five people are now affected by a common mental health condition.
Improving mental health care is a priority in the government’s manifesto and 10 Year Health Plan and the government say they have hit their target to hire 8,500 extra mental health workers three years ahead of schedule.
This year, NHS mental health spending is forecast to reach a record £16.1 billion.
Caroline Voaden MP said: “Reading the government’s new strategy for mental health might give some a sense of déjà vu.
“In 2022, then Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced a similar strategy only for it to be shelved.
“In the time since, the country’s mental health crisis has spiralled while support has been slashed.
“Nowhere is this truer than for young people and it is notable to write this on the day youth unemployment reached levels unseen since the pandemic.
“What is promising about this proposed strategy is its broad focus.
“The government is finally accepting that dealing with mental health requires an approach that includes not only health and social care but education, the economy, and access to nature. It took far too long for them to reach this point, but let’s hope we will see the action to make up for the lost time.”
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