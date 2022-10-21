Sir Gary gives his backing to Rishi Sunak
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Friday 21st October 2022 11:18 am
Sir Gary Streeter MP (Supplied )
South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter has again pledged his support for the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
In a Tweet he praised former PM Liz Truss for bravely stepping down. He said: “Now we have a chance to put the UK back on track. I will be supportinbg the man with the experience and skill to sort out public finance s and lead an effective and competent government. Rishi Sunak.”
Sir Gary’s neighbour in the South Hams Anthnony Mangnall will also once more be backing Rish Sunak for the top job.
