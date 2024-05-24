The first Sky Rise Festival is coming to Totnes on July 20.
It’s being held at Longmarsh next to the River Dart between 12 noon and 9pm and admission is free.
The event is an initiative of Bridgetown live and Organiser Jonathan Elliott from Talk Action explained how it came about:
“I used to organise festivals in the 90s and I moved to Totnes six years ago and thought Longmarsh would be an ideal place to stage a gig.
“Unfortunately it was scuppered by funding issues and Covid but now is the right time to stage it.
“I have received locality funding from a number of Totnes Town and SHDC councillors along with help from a number of businesses.”
Two stages will feature: DJs - drum & bass, funk, soul, hip-hop and dub, a kids area, art workshop, mini Legoland, canoe rides, sun gazing telescopes, kids rave, kids theatre, fire lighting, nature museum, adventure trail, face-painting, splat the rat/tombola, and of course the bouncy castle.
On the outdoor stage acts booked so-far are Teepee Stage at 12 noon, Blowing your own trumpet (Latin) at 1pm, Rumba Diabolo (Latin) at 2pm, Fun Base (kids rave) at 3pm, Instincts Take Over (ska), Grunge Band with Liam Colclough at 4pm and REO and the Novo Collective (hip-hop and Soul) at 5pm, Be Water Jam at 6pm and DJ Matt Bossa at 8pm.
The New Groove Formation may also make an appearance.
At the indoor Bay Stage there are acts including Totnes Ukelelee Kollective at 1pm, Selena Mara (solo Celtic indie folk) at 2pm, Lyndon Forster (hang percussion) at 3pm, Nursery Grimes at 3.30pm, Pub Quiz at 4pm, Tarn Francois guitar and harmonica) at 5pm and KDJ Collective (Kingsbridge DJ Collective).
Some of the acts will re-appear after this.
Stalls include the Community Police, Transition Totnes and Share Shed.
Refreshments will include street food, pizza, Mexican, artisan coffee and cakes.
There’s a bar and cocktail truck along with a stalls and campaigns area.
If you are able to help as a steward or with the different events call Jonathan on 0203 4887010 or e-mail: [email protected]