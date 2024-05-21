It’s that time of the year when town councils throughout the South Hams elect or re-elect their Mayors and Deputy Mayors.
The job involves chairing full town council meetings as well as appearing at events in a ceremonial capacity.
The word ‘Mayor’ was first recorded in 1260.
At the Full Council meeting on May 13 Cllr Emily Price was elected as Mayor of Totnes with Cllr Tim Bennett appointed as Deputy Mayor.
Cllr Emily Price commented: “I’m pleased to continue to serve as Mayor of Totnes for another year and hope that together we will all be able to make a positive difference for everyone who lives and works here.
“I’d also like to thank my fellow councillors who are continuing to serve the town.”
On Tuesday May 21, the traditional, formal Mayor Making Ceremony took place at The Guildhall followed by a procession by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to St Mary’s Church.
Cllr David Wells was re-elected Mayor of Dartmouth for the third year also on May 13 with Cllr Andrea Cates as his deputy.
In Kingsbridge Cllr Julia Wingate was elected as the new mayor on May 14 with Cllr Graham Price as her deputy.
Ivybridge elected their on Monday May 20 with the re-election of Cllr Alan Spencer as Mayor and the election of Cllr Philip Drudge as Deputy Mayor.
Finally Salcombe re-elected both its’ Mayor Mark Goodey and Deputy Mayor Jasper Evans and their main monthly meeting on May 22.