SNOW and ice look set to cause more problems for motorists as the Met Office issues another Yellow Warning.
The latest alert covers Devon from 6pm tonight, Tuesday, and 10am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Intermittent, mostly light, snow across southwest England on Tuesday afternoon may become a little heavier and more widespread into Tuesday night, before clearing southwards on Wednesday.
‘Near some coasts sleet is more likely, especially at first, but this brings an ice risk.
‘Strong winds may cause drifting and poor visibility, especially over Dartmoor and Bodmin Moor where the snow is likely to be heavier.
‘Here, 5 to 10 cm snowfall may accumulate above 200 metres.
‘Towards the north and east of the warning area small amounts of snow, mostly no more than 1 cm, seem likely.’