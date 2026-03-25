South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has warned the government that coastal communities around the country are watching their response to the ongoing crisis in Start Bay.
During an impassioned speech in a parliamentary debate she secured, Ms Voaden opened by noting Start Bay’s historical significance, its ecological importance, and distinct natural beauty.
“Start Bay is one of South Devon’s most stunning stretches of coastline,’ Ms Voaden began.
“Though the area has always experienced storms, their frequency and intensity have increased in recent years.
“On February 2, a 200-metre section of the A379 Slapton Line just north of Torcross was damaged, with huge slabs of tarmac falling into the sea and the entire width of the road collapsing in the worst affected section.
“Put bluntly, Ms Voaden said the ‘once picturesque stretch of coastline looked like a bombsite”.
For residents and businesses, the impact has been severe.
The A379 Slapton Line is the link between the villages of Start Bay; its partial collapse has resulted in severe travel delays, reduced footfall, and cancelled bookings, while older residents, those with mobility issues, and anyone else who does not drive has been effectively cut off.
A petition launched by the South Devon MP calling for greater government support for affected communities attracted over 40,000 signatures, showing the strength of feeling.
Along with funding to repair the A379 Slapton Line, strengthen the sea defences along the Start Bay coastline, and improve the back road network communities are now relying on, the South Devon MP called on the government to introduce dedicated financial support for local authorities dealing with coastal emergencies.
In her meetings since the crisis began, it has become clear how stymying the current fragmented response is, with various government departments managing separate issues.
As Ms Voaden noted, coastal erosion is accelerating, and the government must respond.
As part of this response, the South Devon MP also urged the Minister to explore government-backed insurance for coastal erosion, as well as a national strategy for households displaced by coastal erosion.
In response Minister said the government understands and sympathises with those impacted by coastal erosion at Start Bay, and the need to do more to protect and preserve affected communities.
South Devon MP, Caroline Voaden said: “What this government does in response to the crisis in Start Bay will be noticed far beyond South Devon.
“It will signal to every coastal community whether the government will support them in their fight against erosion or not.
“Ministers must remember that the sea does not respect administrative boundaries or departmental silos, or funding formulae designed for a different kind of emergency.
“Battling coastal erosion requires a response that is strategic, sustained and genuinely cross-governmental.
“The people of Start Bay are not asking for the sea to be stopped.
“They are asking for a government that works with them to find a way forward.
“They are a proud, resilient community that deserve a response equal to the challenge they face, as does any coastal community the length and breadth of this country.
"We must always keep in mind that the cost of doing nothing is a very high price to pay."
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