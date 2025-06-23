The South Hams Arts Forum is an active collective of over 160 artists and crafts people from across the South Hams.
It has grown steadily since its foundation in 2000.
SHAF events include an annual Arts Trail during the second half of October which extends across the region, occasional participation as an association in CRAFT Festival at Bovey Tracey, and two major exhibitions: Creative Passions (in the summer) and Present Maker (before Christmas).
SHAF also exhibits at other events during the year.
These events are now well-established and receive excellent reviews.
They attract visitors from all parts of the country and from overseas.
All artist-members of SHAF are encouraged to showcase their work in SHAF exhibitions. Members are also encouraged to attend out quarterly membership meetings to establish new collaborations and to keep informed.
Join SHAF and take part in the Yealmpton Agricultural Show between 9am and 5pm.
Experience a diverse range of artworks from members, engage with skilled artists who are enthusiastic to share their art and processes.
Explore more about the South Hams Art Forum community at the event.
Creative Passions 2025 is an exhibition by members running from
Sunday August 10 to Sunday August 17 10am to 4pm.
Since at least 2009, SHAF members have been holding a summer exhibition to showcase their latest Creative Passions.
Formerly known as the Contemporary Passions exhibition, it was held in Harbour House but from 2024, SHAF has been showcasing its summer exhibition at Thurlestone Parish Hall.
In this show, like in every past summer exhibition, a number of SHAF artists collaborate to showcase a variety of media, in 2D and 3D, such as painting, printmaking, ceramics, mosaics, plus occasional surprises from new emerging artists, making an interesting and varied exhibition.
This year SHAF Contemporary Passions has attracted artists and crafts people who are new to South Devon, bringing with them their established reputations.
The exhibitors this year include both professional and semi-professional artists, several of whom also teach.
