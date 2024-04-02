The Environment Agency’s Water Bathing Report looks at the water quality across many areas in the UK and shows the South Hams is one of the cleanest areas when it comes to bathing water quality.
Bantham, Bigbury-on-Sea and Blackpool Sands all show an excellent rating. Generally both Devon and Cornwall enjoy very clean water quality, benefitting both residents and tourists.
73.8 per cent of areas surveyed were consistently excellent. Meanwhile 23.1 per cent of Devon and Cornwall areas fell short of a consistent excellent rating, like Mothecombe in Devon and Porthkidney Sands in Cornwall both coming out with good ratings.
A lot of families who may wish to visit Devon and Cornwall have a pet dog, leading to some individuals questioning whether they can visit their favourite beach. Bantham is only for dogs off season and Blackpool Sands only allows dogs outside the period April 1 to September 30.