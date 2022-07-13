South Hams MPs back different leadership and PM hopefuls

The two South Hams MPs are backing different candidates to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall is giving his support to former Foreign and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

He Tweeted: “He has the necessary experience & ability and can create a broad tented cabinet from across the party that delivers on Brexit, boosts growth, addresses the cost of living, lowers tax and restores faith in GB politics.”

South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter meanwhile is backing the front runner, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sir Gary Tweeted: “The Conservative Party is fortunate to have so many talented and experienced candidates to lead our country. Over the weekend, I have decided to back Rishi Sunak. I consider him to be a class act.”

There are eight contenders for the top job with MPs voting in the first round today and at least one contender will be knocked out.

There will be more rounds of voting until two candidates are left.