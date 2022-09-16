South Hams MPs give their thoughts before Queen’s funeral
Subscribe newsletter
The two South Hams MP’s have been giving their thoughts ahead of the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen this morning at Westminster Abbey.
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall said: “Her legacy will surely be one that reminds us of the importance of the institutions that have promoted and safeguarded civility, duty and honour, and are part of our historic and cultural fabric. Her reign did not divide but instead brought people together. Whether it be across the British Isles, her realms, or the Commonwealth, her magic was to make this family of nations and its people, feel part of her own family.
He continued: “His Majesty The King must now fill the void that has been left by his beloved mother, and we as his citizens must support him in discharging his duties. As King and head of the Commonwealth, he will seek to continue on the mission set out by his mother to bring together the people of the world, find commonality and provide the leadership that we need in these difficult times.”
South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter said: “I will not be attending the funeral, but I will be watching it avidly on TV. It will be a fitting climax to a week of genuine mourning where the whole country has come together to show our love and respect for a truly great Monarch.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |