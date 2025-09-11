A South Hams woman is preparing to celebrate 80 years since surviving polio with a special community event in South Milton later this month.
Mary Watts was just three and a half years old when she was diagnosed with infantile paralysis-polio on September 21, 1945. The day before her diagnosis, she had attended a farm sale at Upton Barton, South Milton, with her family.
She was admitted for six months to the Dame Hannah Rogers School in Ivybridge, which had been requisitioned during the war by Plymouth City Council as a children’s orthopaedic hospital. Today, it is known as the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust.
“Had I not been admitted to Dame Hannah’s on that day in September 1945, I may not have walked or even lived,” she said. “Thankfully, I have had a very happy, full life – so much to celebrate.”
Mary has chosen to mark the 80th anniversary of her diagnosis with a fundraising ploughman’s lunch and auction at South Milton Village Hall on Saturday, September 20, at 12.30pm. Proceeds will go to the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust and the British Polio Fellowship.
Auctioneer Stuart Hext of Luscombe Maye will conduct the sale. Mary said she was especially grateful that the Luscombe Maye family connection continues: “Amazingly and thankfully, Jackie Walster (daughter of Dick and Beryl Luscombe) continues a lifelong friendship and is kindly assisting me with organising the event.”
The Cookworthy Museum will display the ledger from the 1945 Upton Barton Farm sale, along with other R.H. Luscombe & Sons ledgers and local artefacts, which are expected to be of particular interest to farming families and those keen on rural history.
Mary’s journey with polio did not end in childhood. In the 1980s and 1990s, she began to fall more frequently. In 1999, after contacting the British Polio Fellowship, she was diagnosed with Post-Polio Syndrome (PPS) by a neurologist who understood the long-term effects of the disease. In 2004, a consultation with another neurologist, who had studied polio in his native India, provided her with a rehabilitation exercise regimen that continues to support her health.
“I am so grateful for the guidance and support I have received over the years,” said Mary. “This celebration is not only about looking back, but about giving back.”
The chosen charities reflect that gratitude. Dame Hannah Rogers Trust, founded in 1767, is one of the UK’s oldest charities, providing services for disadvantaged and disabled children and adults for nearly 260 years. The British Polio Fellowship supports the 120,000 people in the UK living with the late effects of polio and PPS, campaigning for greater awareness and offering welfare and information.
Mary added: "We already have some fantastic items for the Fundraising Auction, and hopefully, their proceeds will assist us in boosting funds for charities at the heart of my celebrations."
“Any support given will be greatly appreciated,” said Mary. “I look forward to sharing my celebration in some way.”
For catering purposes, booking is essential. To reserve a place or make a donation, visit the JustGiving team page at www.justgiving.com/team/45.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.