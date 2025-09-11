Mary’s journey with polio did not end in childhood. In the 1980s and 1990s, she began to fall more frequently. In 1999, after contacting the British Polio Fellowship, she was diagnosed with Post-Polio Syndrome (PPS) by a neurologist who understood the long-term effects of the disease. In 2004, a consultation with another neurologist, who had studied polio in his native India, provided her with a rehabilitation exercise regimen that continues to support her health.