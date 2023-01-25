The charming seaside villages of Bigbury-on-Sea, Bantham and Hope Cove lie ahead. Don’t miss a trip out to the famous landmark of Burgh Island. You can walk across at low tide or hop on the sea tractor to explore this small island that is home to an art deco hotel originally built as a writer’s retreat for world-famous novelist, Agatha Christie. Bantham Beach is also one of the south coast’s best surf beaches, so if you have time take a lesson with one of the local surf schools or, if the sea is calm, take a stand up paddle board tour along the shore or on the River Avon creek.