A new podcast is to be launched as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the South West Coast path which runs through the South Hams.
630 Miles - An Audio Journey is a monthly production hosted by 2022 SWCP completer and fundraiser Rachel Hadley-Leonard.
Each month there’ll be interviews with amazing people that help to make the South West Coast Path one of the world’s greatest trails. Listeners will be meeting the volunteers that help to protect this incredible natural resource, the artists that take inspiration from the coastal landscape, the organisations that work tirelessly to protect the heritage and wildlife along the coastline, the businesses who depend on the Path, plus they’ll be delving into some of the research that has been undertaken to highlight the health and wellbeing benefits of walking the Path.
Rachel Hadley-Leonard has a lifelong love of the outdoors, the coast and walking. From her first holidays as a child, walking in the Western Isles of Scotland, to being an active camper in the Brownies, Guides and Ranger Guides, trekking in South America in her twenties through to walking and camping in the South West with her own young family.
Rachel’s love for the South West of England grew year on year, she even got married in Cornwall, and now, despite living in the Midlands, she gets to the South West Coast as often as time and work allows.
Rachel had walked many sections of the SWCP over the years, but it had been a lifelong ambition to complete the whole path, solo in one attempt, and finally, aged 55 she completed this goal on October 29 2022, after 56 days of through-hiking the path.
As a Mile Maker fundraiser, Rachel is keen to continue giving back to the Association in any way she can, and volunteering her time to host the podcast, is one small way.
You can find the podcasts here as they go live:
southwestcoastpath.org.uk/podcast/#
Of our part of the route the SWCP website says: ‘‘You’ll soon be soaking up the scenery of the tranquil Yealm and Erme estuaries, both great spots for birdwatching and hot spots for sailors.
The charming seaside villages of Bigbury-on-Sea, Bantham and Hope Cove lie ahead. Don’t miss a trip out to the famous landmark of Burgh Island. You can walk across at low tide or hop on the sea tractor to explore this small island that is home to an art deco hotel originally built as a writer’s retreat for world-famous novelist, Agatha Christie. Bantham Beach is also one of the south coast’s best surf beaches, so if you have time take a lesson with one of the local surf schools or, if the sea is calm, take a stand up paddle board tour along the shore or on the River Avon creek.
Continuing on, it’s a challenging hike up and down steep valleys and across gorse-covered cliffs, with striking views down to the Salcombe estuary. If you have any power left in your legs, take a stroll around the subtropical gardens of the National Trust property, Overbecks, before descending into the chic holiday hotspot of Salcombe. This popular seaside spot is a foodie’s heaven, where you can enjoy fresh fish and seafood plucked straight from the se
Cross the estuary and continue on your way to explore the exposed peninsula of Start Point, spot the ruins of the former fishing community at Hallsands, destroyed after dredging left the village exposed to sea storms and marvel at the unique landscape of the Slapton Ley National Nature Reserve. Ahead lies Dartmouth with its imposing 15th Century fortress Dartmouth Castle and Greenway, a National Trust house and estate once owned by Agatha Christie who described it as the ‘the loveliest place in the world’.’’