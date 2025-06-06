Voting is now open for the 2025 Food Lifestyle Awards, celebrating the South West’s most beloved independent food and drink businesses.
From pubs and cafés to farm shops and hotels, entrants are vying for public votes across 10 categories – including Chef of the Year, Casual Dining Experience, and Food Brand of the Year.
Readers can cast their first-round votes until 30 June. A shortlist will follow, with final voting open from 2–30 July. Four finalists per category will be invited to the awards ceremony at Harbour House, Bristol, on 15 September.
