People across the South West are being asked for their views on the future of energy in the region.
National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) is holding an in-person and online event in April to hear what its customers want from the electricity network.
The company is inviting views on how it can support communities, economic growth, jobs and skills during two big conversation events being held on Tuesday April 14.
Feedback from residents, businesses, local authorities, public bodies and charities will help shape the company’s regional investment plans for 2028-33.
National Grid Electricity Distribution is keen to know what matters most to customers when it comes to delivering reliable, affordable, and inclusive services.
Sarah Jeffery, NGED’s head of community and customer engagement, said: “We are hosting a series of events to hear from regional voices about how and where we should be investing for the future.
“We want to learn how we can better support our 1.2 million customers in the South West, and create a cleaner, more resilient energy system.”
The in-person event is taking place at the Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park Stadium on Tuesday April 14 from 10am, including lunch. The online event will take place at the same time from 10am to 3pm.
National Grid provides power to 20 million homes and businesses across the Midlands, South West and South Wales, also managing the high-voltage network in England and Wales. They employ more than 30,000 people, and are listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The NGED is investing £60 billion by 2029 to modernise networks, enable cleaner energy and strengthen security of supply, and working to help grow economies across the UK.
