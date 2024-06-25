Whisper North, the production company behind the hit UK version of Jeopardy, is currently on the hunt for top quizzers for the second series of the ITV show. The company is keen to find quick-thinking individuals from the South West who love quizzes and want to take part in season two of Jeopardy, hosted by the legendary Stephen Fry.
The show is known for its challenging questions and the unique format where contestants must respond in the form of a question.
To participate, you must be at least eighteen years of age, a legal resident of the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man, and currently living in one of these locations. You must not be a current employee of Whisper North or ITV.
To register your interest in taking part in the show, visit https://tinyurl.com/msn87hrf and fill in the application form.