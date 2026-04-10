Language learning remains a popular ambition, but in the South West, confidence and long-held beliefs may be holding people back.
A new report by Rosetta Stone has revealed that nearly half (45 per cent) say that if they could wake up fluent in another language, it would be Spanish.
This is supported by a YouGov survey, which found that Spanish is the most popular language for those looking to learn. Spanish is also the most popular language on Rosetta Stone.
French is the second most popular language among people in the South West, with almost a third (33 per cent) saying they would want to be fluent in it if they could.
Interestingly, regional pride is also reflected in responses.
Cornish appeared among the languages people wished they could speak, and this comes as the 2021 Census for England and Wales recorded 563 people who stated they had some ability in the language, highlighting the continued cultural significance of regional tongues.
The survey of over 2,000 respondents showed that beliefs around natural ability also remain strong.
One in five (20 per cent) adults in the South West say they have felt “too old” to learn a new language, and that it stopped them from trying. Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) say they have believed at some point that some people simply have a natural “knack” for languages.
A further 44 per cent believe you need to start learning as a child to succeed, while 32 per cent think that if you do not practise every day, you will forget everything.
Despite these doubts, optimism remains.
Over half (57 per cent) of respondents in the South West say they believe anyone can learn a language at any age, suggesting attitudes may be shifting.
Travel remains the biggest motivator.
A quarter (26 per cent) of people in the South West say they would be most inspired to start learning a language when preparing to travel abroad.
Meanwhile, 17 per cent say moving to a place where another language is spoken would push them to begin.
However a third (37 per cent) say they do not have enough time to commit to learning, and 33 per cent cite a lack of confidence in their abilities.
Nearly one in four (24 per cent ) say they have not yet found the right learning method.
Interestingly, more than half (56 per cent) say they have not used AI or translation tools to support their language learning, showing that while technology is transforming learning nationally, many in the South West are yet to embrace it.
Culture plays an important role, with four in five (79 per cent ) saying it is either very or somewhat important that language learning includes cultural understanding, not just vocabulary.
Jason Brickey from Rosetta Stone said, “It’s inspiring to see so many people engaging with language learning, especially in ways that place culture and connection at the heart of the experience.
“Speaking another language opens doors and strengthens relationships but now people are embracing technology to support their learning. “
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