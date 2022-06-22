Sporty pupils swim and sprint for prizes

By Ginny Ware   |   Totnes Reporter   |
Monday 27th June 2022 10:00 am
[email protected]
Share
Sporty St Christopher’s School pupils Indie Rose Jones, 11, Fabian Joyner, 11 and George Tucker, 10 ( )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Sporty Staverton pupils won a clutch of prizes after displaying their swimming and running skills at an inter-school aquathlon event.

A team of eight pupils from St Christopher’s School travelled to Trinity School in Teignmouth for the ISA (Independent School’s Association) South West Aquathlon championships.

After swimming six lengths of Trinity’s outdoor heated swimming pool, the teams quickly got out and dressed in their running kit to tackle a hilly 1.5 kilometre race around the school grounds.

Both Indie Rose Jones, 11, and George Tucker, 10, scooped first place in their respective Under 11 categories, with Fabian Joyner, 11, claiming second place in the boy’s Under 11 competition.

Headteacher Alexandra Cottell said: “We are so proud of all of the children who took part in the event. 

“It is incredible to come away with excellent results.”

More About:

TeignmouthSouth HamsTotnes
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0