Sporty pupils swim and sprint for prizes

Sporty Staverton pupils won a clutch of prizes after displaying their swimming and running skills at an inter-school aquathlon event.

A team of eight pupils from St Christopher’s School travelled to Trinity School in Teignmouth for the ISA (Independent School’s Association) South West Aquathlon championships.

After swimming six lengths of Trinity’s outdoor heated swimming pool, the teams quickly got out and dressed in their running kit to tackle a hilly 1.5 kilometre race around the school grounds.

Both Indie Rose Jones, 11, and George Tucker, 10, scooped first place in their respective Under 11 categories, with Fabian Joyner, 11, claiming second place in the boy’s Under 11 competition.

Headteacher Alexandra Cottell said: “We are so proud of all of the children who took part in the event.